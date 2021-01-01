Sun Zero Saki Energy Saving Blackout Grommet Top Single Curtain Panel, One Size , Gray

Featuring a modern shibori print design, Sun Zero Saki Blackout Curtain Panels add modern sophistication into any living space. Equipped with built-in metal grommets for easy hanging on standard curtain rods up to 1.5" in diameter. Sun Zero Blackout technology blocks out most outside light, offers outside noise reduction by up to 30%, and decreases energy lost through your windows by up to 40%. Comfort is optimized with thermal properties that help keep summer heat and winter chill out of your home. Hang in your living room for enhanced privacy, or in your bedroom for a sounder, more uninterrupted sleep. Panels sold individually. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included.Number of Panels: 1Included: 1 Panel(s)Features: Energy Saving, Noise ReductionTop Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 2 In Grommet OpenUse: IndoorFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLining Material: PolyesterLight Filtration: BlackoutCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 40 InchBack of Curtain Color: WhiteCountry of Origin: Imported