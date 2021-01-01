Carrie Forbes Salam Sandal in Black. - size 38 (also in 36, 37, 39, 40) Carrie Forbes Salam Sandal in Black. - size 38 (also in 36, 37, 39, 40) Woven raffia upper with leather sole. Made in Morocco. CAFO-WZ20. SALAM. Carrie Forbes is known as a timeless and innovative fashion designer in the luxury accessories industry. With the launch of her brand in 1989 in Los Angeles, Forbes pioneered a coveted, modern version of hand crocheted handbags. The embodiment of luxury and ingenuity of her designs quickly garnered attention to her work. Following the success of the handbag collection, Forbes moved to Europe to hone her hand-woven talents and expertise in the capital of luxury leather goods: Florence, Italy. She spent a decade freelancing with some of the most prestigious Italian luxury fashion houses, which led her to discover and fall in love with the hand-woven raffia shoes of Morocco. In 2014, Forbes launched a collection of the Moroccan raffia shoes, comprised of a weave indigenous to the culture. Each sandal, which takes up to a full day to weave just one pair, evokes a cultured artisanal and enduring style.