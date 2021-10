Enhance your casual looks with the beautifully designed Robert Graham Salata Short Sleeve Knit T-Shirt. Short-sleeve t-shirt with crew neckline. Regular fit with straight hemline. Graphite floral and skull print with embroidered detail. 100% cotton. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.