This romantic design says your special someone has the key to your heart. 14k gold plating with a beautiful Swarovski Element crystals added for that extra bling appeal. Give as a gift, or buy one for you and your friends. Can be worn with jeans or formal, wear alone or layered with other necklaces. This is a classic and you cant go wrong with this beauty in your wardrobe. 14k Gold plating. Comes in this beautiful velvet box. Limited quantity! Approx. 17" + 2" extender