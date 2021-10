Free People Salida Seamless Bralette. The Salida seamless bralette from Free People is your go-to essential. Featuring a slim silhouette for an easy fit, this soft bralette offers lightweight, barely-there coverage, perfect for layering under your favorite tees and tanks or wearing alone as an easy foundation layer. Ideal for both tops and dresses, this bra features crisscross straps in back to add some design interest, while also giving you more support.