This salsa music and salsa dance design is ideal for salsa performers, salsa musicians, and people who love Latin music and salsa rhythm. If you like salsa music, no matter Salsa Cubana, Salsa Colombiana, or Puerto Rican Salsa, this will be excellent salsa memorabilia for you - ideal for the people who plan Caribbean holidays, for salseros and salseras, and Salsa lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem