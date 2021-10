This fish crescent skeletal, was made for all those of the hard, wet, storms and any other weather and danger, and in the seas and oceans, defy. A design, with the men and women, can express their toughness and should. Do you know a deep-sea angler, sport or deep-sea diver, long-distance swimmer, or people who call the sea their home for professional reasons? Then this motif is the perfect gift for a birthday, Christmas or a farewell. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem