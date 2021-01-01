Strappy sandals and an oversize tote pair perfectly with the O'Neill Saltwater Solid Stripe Tank Dress Cover-Up. Lightweight cover-up features a classic stripe print. Deep V-neckline front features pleated detail. Adjustable shoulder straps that create a racerback design. Sleeveless with soft draping at each side. Straight hemline. Bikini not included. Materials: 100% viscose. Machine wash cold, hang to dry. Made in India. Measurements: Length: 36 in Chest Measurement: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 1-3). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.