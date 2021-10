Reserve your space in the sun with faded-out florals covering a high cut bikini bottom. Part of the Billabong x Salty Blonde Collection, the floral bikini bottom is designed to wear over the hip, creating a long-legged silhouette inspired by decades past. The Hike cut features a super slim seat and low front rise for maximum tanning potential. Eco and style conscious, the bikini is made with recycled materials.