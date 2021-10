Sun-worn and sustainable, the Billabong Tied Up Denim Skirt brings a vintage feel to a sunny season staple. A high waisted denim skirt revives retro detailing with front pockets and a skinny tie belt, adding a raw hemline to finish it off. Part of the Billabong x Salty Blonde Collection, the denim skirt is made from eco-conscious Eco-Conscious Cotton denim.