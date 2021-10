Moncler - The white logo print surround on the hood of Moncler's navy Salzman coat spotlights the alpine label's contemporary approach to outerwear. It's crafted from technical shell that's quilted with insulating down, then streamlined on the body with side zip pockets, adjustable button cuffs and dual-zip front for a practical note. Wear it with cropped trousers and leather trainers as part of a considered off-duty edit.