Sam. Freestyle Metallic Down Nylon Puffer Jacket

Flaunting a striking sheen, this puffer jacket is constructed with thumbhole cuffs and waterproof consistency for extreme warmth. Stand collar Long sleeves with a zip and flap pocket Thumbhole snap tab-button cuffs Zip front Waist zip welt pockets Fully lined Nylon Fill: Goose down feathers/fill feathers Dry clean Imported of French fabric SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Since the brand's debut in 2010, Sam.s founders Suzanne and Andrew Marc Schwartz have focused on creating luxurious, innovative outerwear that masters the balance of function and style. The coats high-performance fabrics are warm enough to endure freezing temperaturesmany are also wind resistant and water repellant. Outerwear And Swimwear - Down > Sam. > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sam. Color: Moonlight. Size: Medium.