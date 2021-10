Khaite Sam Sweater in Smoke, X-Small: Dropped shoulder? Check. Deep-V? Obvs. Featherweight Mongolian cashmere that looks even better than it feels? Sold. Plus that chic, versatile gray goes with just about anything. Shrug this on over jeans—paper bag, carpenter, your beloved high rises—push up those saddle sleeves, and you’re solid.100% cashmere Dry clean only Model is 5’10.5” with 33” bust, 24” waist, 34” hips and wearing a size XS.