Samael Pentagram Goth Occult Dark Art Metal Death Satanic Tote Bag

This occult design is perfect for anyone into the dark arts, heavy metal, astrology, black metal, satan, occultism, satanic arts, alchemy, Baphomet, magick, magic, horror movies and all things to do with the devil and hell. An occult design featuring a Samael pentagram. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.