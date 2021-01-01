Sammarinese Flag Fingerprint Proud San-Marino Men Women Kids Tote Bag

This Cool Design Featuring Fingerprint Silouhette with Sammarinese Flag Is The Perfect Birthday Idea For san-marino Fans Grab One For san-marino Person In Your Life Perfect For Men Women And Kids 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.