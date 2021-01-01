Samsung galaxy s8 samsung diamond cases. Beautiful jewelry rhinestone wallet case. Built In side pockets for credit cards, business cards and other daily "must-have" items. Secure magnetic flap to keep case closed and your phone scratch-free. Snug fitting holds your phone firmly. Wallet case covers your phone entirely. Well cutout ports for your earbuds or headphones and USB cable. This phone model is also known as SAMSUNG GALAXY S8/ SM-G950. This reiko samsung galaxy s8/ sm diamond rhinestone wallet case in red is a great samsung diamond cases item at a clearance price under $10 you can't miss.