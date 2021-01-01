SAMUEL B. Sterling Silver Multi Stone Stackable Rings - Set of 4, Size 8 Us at Nordstrom Rack

Set of 4. Imported Ring 1:. Sterling silver solid band ring with beaded flower accented with faceted center stones. . Approx. 7/16" ring face Ring 2:. Sterling silver solid band ring with beaded flower accented with prong set faceted center stone. . Approx. 5/16" ring face Ring 3: . Sterling silver beaded orb ring with beaded flower accented with prong set center stone. . Approx. 5/16" ring face Ring 4: . Sterling silver beaded orb ring. Approx. 1/16" ring face Wipe with polishing cloth Sterling silver, multi genuine stones