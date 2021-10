Bushido Code for Japanese Swordsmen known as Samurai. This Vintage Japan Graphic Design Inspired by Retro Samurai Samurai Warrior Japanese Retro Art Print Bushido Katana Design! Gifts for Lovers of Sashimono, Hoate, Tanto, No-Dachi, Naginata, Wakizashi, Yumi, or Shogun! Perfect gift for Anime and Japanese Culture lovers! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem