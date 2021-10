If you're a Cat lover or lover of Samurai, Japan Culture, this Samurai Cat shirt, for Cat lovers. Add this Samurai Cat design to your Christmas and birthday gift ideas! A retro Japan Bushido Cat and medieval shirt to collect especially if you like aesthetic Japan designs, Japanesse Warriors, Cat lovers Birthday or Christmas Gifts for men, women and kids, boys and girls. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem