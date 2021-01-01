Ricardo Moon Silver San Clemente 29 Inch Spinner Upright Luggage

Ricardo San Clemente 29 Inch Spinner Upright Luggage. The fully zippered panel of this spinner from Ricardo includes a suiter loop and padded bar to prevent wrinkles. The built-in TSA compliant combination lock safeguards your belongings. The multi-stage locking pull handle system adjusts to the most comfortable height for you. The adjustable tie-down straps to help keep items safe and secure during travel while the oversized double spinner wheel system with 360° mobility minimizes effort and strain on arms. Finally, it's finished with a zippered organizer that can easily be removed or added as needed.