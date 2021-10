Start the weekend off on a high note in a mododoc staple. Vintage fit is cut trim and contemporary, but not tight. Slub knit tee in a unique garment dye and garment washed for a luxuriously soft finish. Crew neck and short sleeves. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.