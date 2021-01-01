San Plus Size Split Flare - Luxe - 18 - Also in: 24, 16, 22

Inspired by Berlin\'s artistic yet utilitarian spirit, SXF is the slouchy straight leg jean of your dreams. Punctuated by a nipped waist and a little more room in the knees and calves. Daybreak is a mid-light acid wash with authentic wear throughout. This product is treated with HeiQ Viroblock, a groundbreaking anti-microbial treatment that turns textiles into germ-fighting surfaces. It all happens at a microscopic level so you won't notice it on your clothes, and it's built to withstand 30 gentle washes. How It Feels: Classic is a mid-weight, strong hold denim that combines innovative fibers and cotton to create ultimate low-impact jean that looks vintage but feels modern. It has a supple and slightly firm feel still being breathable and slightly stretchy.