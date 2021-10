Fit & Design: Athletic Fit Underarm mesh inserts for added ventilation High neck collar provides added protection to the back of your neck from the sun Chrystal Zipper Puller adds a dash of fashion Technology: UPF50 Sun Protection: Block 98% of UVA/UVB Rays. Never washes out SolTek ICE® Moisture Wicking fabric designed in a small wavy pattern which lifts the shirt off the skin for add breathability and cooling