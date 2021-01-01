Waverly Sand Dollar Light-Filtering Grommet Top Single Outdoor Curtain Panel, One Size , Blue

Bring your outdoor style to life with Waverly sun-n-shade sand dollar indoor/outdoor window panel. Beautiful sand dollar print fabric brightens any existing dÃ©cor. Fade resistant fabric makes them perfect for the patio, sunroom or gazebo. Ideal for all outdoor spaces, these water-repellant curtains are durable enough to hold their beauty through rain, wind, or shine. Easy-to-slide, rust-proof grommets offer a modern flair that will hold up against the elements. 1.65â grommets accommodate up to a 1.25â rod. Curtain rod sold separately. Extra-wide 52-inch panel in your choice of 84 or 95-inch length. Easy care, machine wash, tumble dry, do not bleach.Number of Panels: 1Included: 1 Panel(s)Features: Fade ResistantTop Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 1 5/8 In Grommet OpenUse: OutdoorFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 52 InchGrommet Color: SilverBack of Curtain Color: WhiteCountry of Origin: Imported