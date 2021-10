Waverly Sand Dollar Light-Filtering Grommet Top Single Outdoor Curtain Panel, One Size , Blue

Bring your outdoor style to life with Waverly sun-n-shade sand dollar indoor/outdoor window panel. Beautiful sand dollar print fabric brightens any existing décor. Fade resistant fabric makes them perfect for the patio, sunroom or gazebo. Ideal for all outdoor spaces, these water-repellant curtains are durable enough to hold their beauty through rain, wind, or shine. Easy-to-slide, rust-proof grommets offer a modern flair that will hold up against the elements. 1.65” grommets accommodate up to a 1.25” rod. Curtain rod sold separately. Extra-wide 52-inch panel in your choice of 84 or 95-inch length. Easy care, machine wash, tumble dry, do not bleach.Number of Panels: 1Included: 1 Panel(s)Features: Fade ResistantTop Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 1 5/8 In Grommet OpenUse: OutdoorFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: Light-FilteringCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 52 InchGrommet Color: SilverBack of Curtain Color: WhiteCountry of Origin: Imported