Art Of Shaving Sandalwood Shaving Cream. The Sandalwood Shaving Cream generates a rich and foamy lather that helps protect the skin from irritation by improving razor glide. It softens the beard for a close and comfortable shave. The Shaving Cream hydrates your hair for shaving and leaves your skin feeling smooth. It can be used with or without a shaving brush. Features: Coconut Acid*, Essential Oils and Extracts from natural origins Contains a high concentration of Glycerin Free from synthetic dyes and alcohol Benefits: The shaving foam provides glide that helps protect the skin from irritation and razor burn. The water in the shaving cream helps to soften the beard hair for an easy shave. The formula contains glycerin and coconut acid that provide hydration during the shave. The application of shaving cream with a shaving brush helps lift the beard. In turn, this lather helps keep the beard hair lifted during the shave for a close cut.