Capable of handling light showers or heavier rains, the Arc'teryx Sandra Coat utilizes GORE-TEX fabric for waterproof and breathable protection for the urban commuter. Its straight-line silhouette, adjustable hood, and extended hem provides a modern silhouette that fits right in the city. A relaxed Fit allows room for natural movement while reducing unwanted bulk. GORE-TEX with GORE C-knit technology: â¢Quiet waterproof performance. â¢Lightweight package. â¢Lends a soft hand for all-day comfort. Attached hood with vent-opening at back. Stand collar for added warmth. Snap-buttons and full-zip overlay. Long sleeves with dual-snap cuffs. Zip-hand pockets. Curved hemline at an extended length. 100% nylon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 37 in Sleeve Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.