Dress The Population Sandra Crepe Slit Gown

The luxe crepe material of the Sandra slit crepe gown will truly have you feeling and looking like a million bucks. A mermaid style allows for this dress to be the shining star of any event. V-neck Sleeveless Concealed back zipper Polyester/spandex Lining: Polyester Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 62" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Dress The Population > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dress The Population. Color: Off White. Size: Large.