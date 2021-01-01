Sandra Gown - XL - Also in: L, S

This striking floor-length style is made in our classic stretch-crepe in Midnight Blue. This sleeveless mermaid gown fits snuggly through the torso and hips and has a subtly flared skirt. It features a plunging v-neckline, curved v-back, and a thigh-high side slit. The luxe crepe material of the Sandra Slit Crepe Gown will truly have you feeling - and looking - like a million bucks. Mermaid style allows for this dress to be the shining star of any event. From waltzing down the red carpet or sashaying into the cocktail party, to owning the bridal party or prom scene, the Sandra Slit Crepe Gown will rise to the occasion. Shop today for the perfect evening look.