Sandrine Longline Plunge Bra

Parfait is a new line of bras, panties and lingerie designed to serve the full-busted woman. Developed with fresh, feminine designs and flattering silhouettes, Parfait pays special attention to exceptional support, comfort and fit. , Style Number: P5351 Fall in love with this romantic floral lace, longline bra, Structured foam-lined contour cups add lift and shape, Floral lace highlights the flattering deep plunging neckline, Reinforced underbust and side boning helps promote support, Shimmery, fully adjustable, close-set, stretch straps, Soft, 3 column, 5 row hook and eye back closure, Delicate, stretch lace and mesh AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,DDplus,Full Figure,Allover 100% Lace,Lace,Mesh,Nylon,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Prom,Underwire,Balconette,Contour,Long Line,Plunge front,Lined,Seamed,Close-set straps,Fully Adjustable Straps,Boning,Bra