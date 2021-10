Lifestride Sandrine Slingback Natural Spotted Leopard Pumps. Classically chic, this pointed-toe pump will be a constant in your closet. Dressy stretch fabric made with natural materials or leopard-print fabric upper. Softly pointed toe, Mary Jane-style strap, and adjustable buckle closure. Soft System comfort package provides all-day support, flex, and cushioning. Traction sole provides you with extra stability.