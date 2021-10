sometimes you feel like a stripe and sometimes you don't; Our best selling Sandrine dress comes in a reversible stripe and solid cotton making this the two best dresses of the season. Tassel detailing and whimsical embroidery make this a perfect beach to lunch style for all your vacation outings. (THIS STYLE IS RUNNING SLIGHTLY SMALLER THAN OUR OTHER SANDRINES SO PLEASE SIZE UP FOR A MORE RELAXED FIT)100% cotton voile. Made in India.