Sandy Coat - S

Introducing the Sandy Coat! This coat is in our cropped Chore Coat style and was made from a vintage wool overshot coverlet. This coat is made from 100% wool and is itchy without an under layer. Please note: All coats are made from vintage quilts and textiles. While they have all been cleaned, there will be aging to coat with varying degrees of wear, staining, fraying, and mending. We think this adds to the uniqueness and story of the coat. Due to the one of kind nature of each coat measurements may vary just slightly.