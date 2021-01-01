IRO Sandy Jumpsuit in Black. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4) IRO Sandy Jumpsuit in Black. - size 34/2 (also in 36/4) Self: 100% polyPocket Lining: 100% cotton. Dry clean only. Surplice bodice with snap button closure. Trouser bottom with zip fly and hook and bar closure. Button cuffs. Side slant pockets and back welt pockets. Made in Bulgaria. IRO-WC13. 21SWP28SANDY. Launched in 2002 by French brothers Laurent and Arik Britton, IRO combines vintage-inspired prints with city style. Their collection features an ever-changing color palette and styles that range from wardrobe staples to on trend pieces.