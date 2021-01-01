Sanko High Rise Legging - Lead Citrina

Your anything-but-basic, high-rise leggings, infused with both our environmentally-friendly Koral Infinity™ fabric and sustainable Koral Blackout™ Fabric. Plus, it's got style in spades thanks to its high-shine finish, drawstring waist and neon paneling. Fits true to size, take your usual Koral sizing Recommended for High Performance Fabric 1: Koral Infinity™ - 85% Polyamide, 15% Xtra Life Lycra Sport Fabric 2: Koral Blackout™ - 86% Polyamide, 14% Spandex Technology: Chlorine Resistant, Color Absolute, H2O, Quick Dry Machine wash cold, inside out with like colors, gentle cycle; No bleach; Tumble dry low. Ethically Made in the USA.