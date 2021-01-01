Santa Monica California Retro Beach Palm Tree Vintage Surf Tank Top

Vintage Santa Monica CA tshirt. Unique design with distressed worn look and finish. Says 'Santa Monica' in fun cursive font with pink palm trees on sky blue background. Show how much you love Santa Monica and the Golden State with our cool retro design. Great for locals, surfers, beach visitors, travelling and anyone who loves Santa Monica California and vintage surf t-shirts! Cool California surfing clothing for men, women, kids, teens who love hippie vibes, Pacific waves and the Cali sun. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem