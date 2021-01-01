Santa Monica I am coming Beach California Tee Premium T-Shirt

beach california santa monica Im I am coming los angeles summer san gift great surf design vacation love souvenir surfing state vintage fit vacation journey dreaming perfect diego palm cool trip beaches sunset venice one style size larger fabric looser vibes malibu made family slim consider ordering jersey fine lightweight trees designs women ocean tropical sure make enjoy men holiday lovers day looking sun francisco distressed paradise check much anyone kids This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.