NIC+ZOE, Plus Size Santa Monica Stretch-Cotton Shirt Jacket

Crafted from incredibly stretchy and super soft 'Sunny Stretch' fabric, the Santa Monica Shirt Jacket is comfortable and versatile. Can be styled as both a shirt and a jacket, depending on our mood and the weather! Point collar Three-quarter sleeves with split cuffs Button front Waist welt pockets Cotton/spandex Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 34" from shoulder to hem. Salon Z - Salon Z Collections > Nic+zoe, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. NIC+ZOE, Plus Size. Color: Soft Navy. Size: XXL.