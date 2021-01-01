Floral Street Santal Mysore Candle, One Size , Multiple Colors

Fragrance Family: Warm & Spicy Scent Type: Woody Spice Key Notes: Guaiac Wood, Vanilla Beans, Texas Cedarwood Fragrance Description: A member of London's modern-day Intelligentsiaï¿½artsy, cultured, and refined. Snow-topped mountains, sandy deserts, and luxury hotels, bottled. The stuff obsessions are made of. Guaiac wood, vanilla beans, and Texas Cedarwood chime as one, bringing an exotic, well-traveled air to living spaces. Suggested Usage:-For best results, keep wick centered and trim wick to ï¿½-inch prior to lighting each time. -Allow the candle to reach a full burning pool before blowing out. -Do not burn for longer than four hours at a time. -Allow to cool before re-lighting. -Ingredients:2-Methyl-3-(P-Isopropylphenyl)Propionaldehyde, 2-Phenylpropionaldehyde, Allyl Cyclohexanepropionate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Dimethylcyclohex-3-Ene-1-Carbaldehyde (Isomer Mixture), Hydroxycitronellal, Isocyclocitral, Phenylacetaldehyde, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Eugenol.