Here is the Vera Bradley Double Zip Mailbag in the Santiago pattern. Exterior features one zip pocket over the flap, two slip pockets under the flap and a slip pocket on the back. Interior features two slips and a zip pocket. Has zip and magnetic snap closures and silver tone hardware. Find other accessories in the Santiago pattern on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page. Dimensions: 11 ¼" wide x 11 ½" high x 2 ½" deep; with a 56" adjustable strap