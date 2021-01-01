Ben-Amun Jewelry Santorini Turquoise Coral Stone Glass Pearls Gold Clip On Earrings

Santorini is the crescent jewel of the Aegean Sea, its vivid landscape romance all who visits its soft sand and crystal blue waters. Ben-Amun created the Santorini collection for those who can’t help but long for the adventures found within the soul of this exotic island. Ben-Amun jewelry is assembled by highly skilled jewelers with quality material and immense attention to detail. A well crafted luxury jewelry that truly makes a woman feel feminine and elegant. The perfect gift for yourself or your cherish loved one. Material: Glass Stones, Glass Pearls, 24K Gold Plating Size: 1" Length x 0.8" Width Features: Clip-On Intended use: Wedding, Valentines Day, Anniversary, Mothers Day, Birthday, Evening Parties, Special Occasions, Holidays, Casual Wear, and Photography Made in New York