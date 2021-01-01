Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo 6.7 Ounce

Quench your hair's thirst with this silicone-free, weightlessly hydrating shampoo. Formulated with a blend including Iceland moss and larch tree sap extract to help hydrate hair without weighing it down. Gently cleanses without stripping and infuses hair with hydration while helping tame frizz, leaving hair feeling perfectly quenched and manageable. Infuses hair with an iconic earthy aroma with jasmine and certified organic olibanum and cypress Emulsify a small amount into hands, massage into wet hair and scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with sap moss weightless hydrating conditioner. Hair type: Frizzy