Saponification Nerd Soap Making Soapmaker Apparel Premium T-Shirt

Perfect for a soapmaker or saponification expert who loves making soap at home using lye, glycerin and essential oils as a hobby, for business supplies or to sell at craft fairs Featuring cool typography and soap graphic, this would make a perfect outfit to wear at schools, colleges or in your soapmaking workshop while making awesome diy soaps. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.