Shay - Shay creative directors Tania and Ladan Shayan share a love of bold, eye-catching hues, referenced by this 18kt rose-gold ring. It's handmade in the label's Los Angeles studio where it's adorned with oval-cut pink sapphires totalling 8cts held in prong settings. Consider layering it with other pieces from the collection for a mood-lifting burst of colour and sparkle.