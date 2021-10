You might recognize the playful silhouette, but the fresh lavender hue is new and so pretty. Slip it on and go from the beaches of Tulum to twirling on the dance floor in seconds flat. The custom dragonfly embroidery on the skirt is innocent and flirty. The lace is signature Miguelina, and there\'s so much of it. Cotton and linen feel sumptuous against your summer skin. And the length? That speaks for itself.