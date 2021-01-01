Shimano Saragosa SW A Spinning Reel, Size 8000, carbon

CONSTRUCTION & TECHNOLOGY: Enhanced capabilities and features to dominate the saltwater realm Infinity Drive Technology and increases the reel’s winding torque under load compared to its predecessor to give anglers a distinct advantage over hard fighting game fish Rigid HAGANE Body that won’t flex under immense loads and the HAGANE Gear to create eternally smooth reeling IPX8-rated waterproof body Waterproof Cross Carbon drag and X-Protect for high-level water resistance to create long-lasting durability without sacrificing performance