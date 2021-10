Utility army pant, with traditional elements such as patch pockets, button fly and belt loop. High waisted to flatter your figure and cut in a flattering wide leg. Belt loops Zip-fly with button Wide-leg Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Hi-rise crop fit Rise, about 14.25" Inseam, about 26.5" Leg opening, about 12.25" Model is wearing a US size 12. Salon Z - Salon Z Collections > Baacal, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BAACAL, Plus Size. Color: Khaki. Size: 14.