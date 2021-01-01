Poupette St Barth Sasha Mini Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) Poupette St Barth Sasha Mini Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) 100% viscose. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Unlined. Fringe neckline with dot trim. Pintuck detail at bust. Flutter sleeves and crochet hem. PSTB-WD127. WSAH21NBCLL. A brand truly made by a woman for women, Poupette St Barth's style is distinctly Boho Chic, uniting an expression of freedom with an easy wearing joyful elegance. Designer Monique Giraud is a free spirit and self-taught designer from Cannes, France. An avid globetrotter, she has travelled around the world for months on her catamaran and fell madly in love with St Barth when she discovered it. Her idea? To bring her dream wardrobe to life so she could share it with other women. The essence of the logo is inspired by the exotic perfume of the frangipani in her garden. It symbolizes the new life, beauty and the feminine spirit that she wants to share with her clients.