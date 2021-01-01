From so cool designs

Sasquatch Loves Mexican Food Funny Bigfoot With Giant Taco Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Whether you call him Bigfoot, Sasquatch, or Yeti, he's here wearing a sombrero and carrying a huge taco! Real or folktale, Bigfoot design features cactus, sombrero, Sasquatch, taco, and maracas. Funny for taco lover and perfect for Cinco De Mayo. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com