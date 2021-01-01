Sasquatch Or Bigfoot In The Forest Footprint Tote Bag

Know a squatchy friend who loves looking for bigfoot? This graphic design will look great on a squatch lover. If they're antisocial or an introvert they probably relate to the Big Foot or Sasquatch. Great for fans of Sasquatch and Bigfoot lore. Looks great on the anti social or introverted who love big hairy beasts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.