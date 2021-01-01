Satan Is My Sugar Daddy Satanic Beelzebub Dung Tote Bag

Satan Is My Sugar Daddy Satanic Beelzebub Dung Beetle. Perfect present for Satanism Believer and Satanic Lover. If you really Love Satan this Design is perfectly made for you. Perfect for Birthday, Thanksgiving, Anniversary, or for Satanism Celebration. Do you consider your self Satanic? If yes, Express and Show it through this Satanism Design. Family, Friends, and Loved Ones would want this Cool Satan Design. Satan is my Sugar Daddy is for Satan Enthusiasts. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.